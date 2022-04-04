Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Tammy Sue Carroll, 50, 3631 Susan Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Phillip Ray Cooper, 46, 380 Wilbanks Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, speeding and DUI (multiple substances).
• Zachary Scott Hall, 27, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Teresa Seawright McAllister, 54, 328 Big Oak St., Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of meth.
• Ricardo Rosas-Ramirez, 30, 511 Dantzler Ave., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony.
• Vanisha Shairnae Stroman, 31, 1751 Mount Vernon Road, Rocky Face, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with deposit account fraud/bad check, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, driving without a license, improper lane change or usage, failure to maintain lane and following too closely.
• Austin T. Blackmon, 28, 914 W. Crawford St.-2, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane and improper lane change or usage.
• Robert Wissiup Cesspooch, 45, 2557 Abutment Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Kayla Dale Dickinson, 30, 2220 Chattanooga Road-A200, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with false imprisonment.
• Shane Robert Voyles, 34, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear.
• Daniel Shane Widener, 40, 162 Bamboo Way, Cohutta, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Brenda Maria Canales, 25, 1917 Raider Drive-4, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and running a red light.
Kayla Brianna Dean, 35, 4415 Trailwood Drive, Cohutta, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Melquisedec Delgado, 21, 150 Center Hill Cemetery Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs), possession of marijuana and speed less than minimum/impeding the flow of traffic.
• John Michael Douglas, 38, 1919 Hathaway Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and hit and run.
• Jesse Aaron Dykes, 40, 160 Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, Tennessee, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with open container violation, failure to obey a traffic control device, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI.
• Jorden Lamar Ferguson-Anderson, 24, 613 Oxford St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and driving without a license.
• Isaac Ibarguen Jewet, 30, 422 Benton St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal, failure to maintain lane and driving too fast for conditions.
• Alexis Raquel Smith, 23, 2315 Sir Lancelot Place-309, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Juan J. Zablah, 53, 1000 Fredrick, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Roberto Guerrero, 30, 204 Woodpark Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Alexander Thompson Hill, 30, 321 Whitmire Circle, Tunnel Hill, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 2 drug, five counts of felony failure to appear, misdemeanor failure to appear, misdemeanor probation violation and giving false information to a law officer.
• Benjamin Levern Wells, 58, 3225 Underwood Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
