Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 27-year-old Snellville man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with third-degree forgery (check).
• A 26-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony probation violation.
• A 45-year-old Cohutta man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 26-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Varnell Police Department with felony probation violation.
• A 37-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by taking/larceny/other and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 30-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony, misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking and loitering/prowling.
