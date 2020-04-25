Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jeremiah Mark Griffin, 32, 203 Hill Road-21, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Wesley Alan Sweat, 37, 712 Skylark Place, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession of drug-related items.
• Michael Joseph Travis, 22, 1816 Susan Drive N.W., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and obstructing an emergency call.
• Oscar Lee Childs Jr., 40, 1354 Wiggins Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI; open container violation; failure to maintain lane; too fast for conditions; failure to report and accident involving injury, death or property damage; safety belts violation and driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios.
• Brandon Collins, 25, 35 S. Onyx Court, Pike Road, Alabama, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by shoplifting and felony theft by bringing stolen property into state.
• Theodric Rama Collins, 32, 1350 Stonehenge Road, Montgomery, Alabama, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by shoplifting and felony theft by bringing stolen property into state.
• Osbaldo Hernandez, 24, 1621 Bradley Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of marijuana, sale or intent to sale marijuana, possession of a Schedule 1 drug, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime (drugs).
• Roberto Martinez, 22, 1209 Hair St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of marijuana, sale or intent to sale marijuana and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony.
• Manuel Dejesus Salaices-Ponce, 23, 1712 Antioch Road, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a Schedule 1 drug, possession of marijuana, sale or intent to sale marijuana, possession of a Schedule 2 drug, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime (drugs).
• Ricardo Quintero, 44, 996 Midway Road, Resaca, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• Carla Elaine Sneed, 55, 1216 N. Hamilton St.-B, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
