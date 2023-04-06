Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 45-year-old Calhoun woman was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 55-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 38-year-old Rock Spring man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 42-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 39-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, tag light required, driving without a license and driving without insurance.
