Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- Airel Alexia Bishop, 28, 4676 Gatlin Road, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sell/possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, permitting the unlawful operation of a vehicle, no insurance and misdemeanor failure to appear.
- Stanley Christopher Blankenship, 60, 366 Hannah Circle N.W., Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Mark Curtis Hembree, 30, 150 Cherokee Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear.
- Alexis Nunez-Moreno, 22, 1110 Saint Charles St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and driving without lights when lighted headlights and other lights are required.
- Bobby Allen Oliver, 52, 515 Wildwood Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, trafficking in meth or amphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sell/possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies.
- Ernestine Kaye Oliver, 48, 515 Wildwood Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, trafficking in meth or amphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sell/possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies.
- Marissa Paige Sellers, 20, 768 Bermuda St.-G1, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with felony probation violation.
- Bobbie Kay Smith, 43, 64 Patricia Ave.-D, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
- Hector Alonso Soto-Ruelas, 28, 1020 Factory St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, failure to maintain lane and operating a motor vehicle while the registration is suspended/revoked/canceled.
- Joey Lavaughn Stonecipher, 29, 4676 Gatlin Road, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sell/possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving with a suspended or revoked license and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear.
- Charles Robert Williams, 49, 235 Vess Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Richard James Barry, 31, 1486 Greeson Bend Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, failure to register vehicle, driving without insurance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
- Ansley Elizabeth Bruce, 26, 11515 Highway 53 W., Ranger, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
- Samantha Betzay Carranza, 23, 573 S. Bishop Trail, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and felony probation violation.
- Jennifer Michelle Green, 32, 154 Locomotive Way, Tunnel Hill, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, possession of opium and possession and use of drug-related objects.
- David Ray Hall, 50, 1103 Sumach Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
- John Russell Owenby, 52, 400 N. Thornton Ave.-1, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth and trafficking in meth.
- Priscilla Lynn Ridgeley, 40, 205 Gwendolyn Lee Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession to distribute a schedule
1/2 drug, misdemeanor failure to appear, possession of opium and possession of a schedule 2 drug.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.