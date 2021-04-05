Area Arrests for April 6

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• William Jesse McCartney, 22, 3620 Timothy Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony theft by taking.
• Salvador Cruz, 23, homeless, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects and felony probation violation.
• Roberto Guerrero, 29, 204 Woodpark Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Billy Spurlin Hughes, 38, 4050 Village Drive, Cohutta, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, trafficking meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, manufacture of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Alexander Allen Jabr, 36, 1036 Forest Glen Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with DUI.
• Alan Michael Prigmore, 49, 488 Center Hill Church Road-4, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, trafficking meth, manufacture of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Juan Carlos Rangel, 60, 91 Ellie Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Eton Police Department with four counts of computer pornography.
• Kelly Elizabeth Waters, 42, 4245 Prospect Road N.E., Cohutta, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor shoplifting, possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, trafficking meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, manufacture of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Woodrow Wilson Jr., 57, 437 Westbrook Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and running a red light.
• Timothy Lee Baker, 48, 3177 Maple Grove Drive N.W.-A, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, trafficking meth, possession of a schedule 4 drug and drugs not in the original container.
• Christopher Cole, 28, 200 Frontier Trail N.W., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony, possession of meth, possession of a schedule 4 drug and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Leandra Emmich, 56, 200 W. Wotring St., Rossville, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with disorderly conduct and felony probation violation.
• Kahlil Dwayne Hanible, 29, 145 Pacific Way-B2, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Eric Allen Jackson, 35, 3051 Cleveland Highway, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and possession of a schedule 4 drug.
• Kevin Ryan Perry, 34, 408 Center Hill Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 4 drug and drugs not in the original container.
• Blake Chandler Quinn, 20, 119 Fieldview Court, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property and felony probation violation.
• Antonio Thomas-Rimirez, 39, 3227 Eighth Ave., Chattanooga, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to stop at a stop sign.
• Freeman Charles Bradley Busie, 24, 508 Stillwood Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• John Paul Morgan, 41, 183 Bowman Way, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Alexandra Paniagua, 21, 431 Brandon Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth.
• Kelsey Lashay Pittman, 25, 311 Varnell Cedar St., Cohutta, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Jose Ivan Vasquez, 25, 1530 Thistle Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, crossing guard line with drugs without consent and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
