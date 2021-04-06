Area Arrests for April 7

Editor's note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Teddy Lamar Brindle, 59, 7168 Highway 225 S., Chatsworth, was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Christopher Bryan Cole, 29, 115 Coho Way, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Cohutta Police Department with criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), giving false information to a law officer and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers; by the Dalton Police Department with entering an automobile with intent to commit theft or felony, possession of meth, possession of a schedule 4 drug and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers; and by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Richard Wayne Ellard, 33, 924 Fennell Drive, Resaca, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and three counts of felony probation violation.
• Jonathan Earl Frady, 31, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, second-degree criminal damage to property (private), reckless driving and speeding.
• Andy Griffith, 40, 166 Lower Mill Creek Road, Rocky Face, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, driving without insurance, flashing red or yellow signals and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Jeremy Cornilus Hamilton, 34, 407 Whitener Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, first-degree forgery and criminal trespass of property without permission.
• Leonard Dewayne Lawson Jr., 40, 858 Holly Creek Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Ashley Dawn Turner, 30, 5467 Old Highway 411, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, sale of meth, use of communication facilities in drug transactions and driving without a valid license.
