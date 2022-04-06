Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jeri Tate Callahan, 39, 107 Highway 225 S.-2, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving without insurance.
• Sherry Ann Cuzzort, 46, 587 Holcomb Road, Ringgold, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with trafficking meth, possession to distribute a schedule 3/4/5 drug, possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, use of communication facilities in drug transactions, open container violation, two counts of possession of meth and two counts of possession to distribute meth.
• Curtis James Edwards, 31, 4439 Blue Springs Road, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of meth; possession to distribute meth; possession and use of drug-related objects; driving on the wrong side of the road; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration; reckless conduct; driving too fast for conditions; improper use of central turn lane; misdemeanor tampering with evidence; misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense; two counts of improper lane change/failure to maintain lane; two counts of reckless driving and two counts of driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Wesley Courtney Perkins, 44, 135 Camelot Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts and harassing communications.
• Derek Jason Phillips, 29, 1085 Cavender Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony motor vehicle theft and felony probation violation.
• Johnny Ray Worley, 63, 5105 Old Dalton Cleveland Highway-2, Cohutta, was charged Tuesday by the Cohutta Police Department with possession of meth, crossing guard line with drugs without consent, harassing communications, aggravated stalking, simple battery (family violence), violation of family violence order, misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Jose Herculano Ramirez-Mendez, 21, 1203 Acme St.-3, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, operating a motor vehicle while the registration is suspended/revoked/canceled, driving without a valid license, improper stopping/parking on roadway and driving without insurance.
