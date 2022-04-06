Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Cloudy this morning. Strong thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.