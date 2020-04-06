Area Arrests for April 7

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

• Jacob Eugene Routh, 42, 559 Angier Ave. N.E., Atlanta, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with reckless conduct, DUI, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, speeding, following too closely, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving and failure to use turn signal.

• Preston Conner Leonard, 28, 552 Richardson Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

