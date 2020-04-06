Area Arrests for April 7

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jacob Eugene Routh, 42, 559 Angier Ave. N.E., Atlanta, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with reckless conduct, DUI, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, speeding, following too closely, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving and failure to use turn signal.
• Preston Conner Leonard, 28, 552 Richardson Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.