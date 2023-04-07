Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 43-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 29-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, two counts of misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear, criminal attempt to commit a felony, giving false information to a law officer, pedestrian must walk on a sidewalk/shoulder and pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drug.
• A 58-year-old Vicksburg, Mississippi, man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile.
• A 36-year-old Chattanooga man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with kidnapping (adult), two counts of false imprisonment, two counts of armed robbery (business, gun), four counts of aggravated assault (gun), two counts of possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• A 37-year-old Dalton woman was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with fugitive from justice (Will County, Illinois), speeding, driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving without a license.
• A 28-year-old Rossville man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony failure to appear.
• An 18-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.