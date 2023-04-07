Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 50-year-old Dalton woman was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 24-year-old Crandall man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with second-degree burglary (forced entry, non-residence), misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking, possession of meth and criminal trespass of property without permission.
• A 55-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with simple battery (family violence) and aggravated stalking.
• A 28-year-old Rockmart man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with fugitive from justice (Kentucky).
