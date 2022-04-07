Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• James Franklin Matthew Barnett, 30, 149 Bailey Drive, Calhoun, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Asia Shanay Brown-Kinebrew, 31, 2618 Montana Ave.-3, Cincinnati, Ohio, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Michael Winston Franks, 62, 4339 South Dixie Highway, Resaca, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug and possession of meth.
• Donald Lee Garrison, 51, 302 Shephard Lane, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and felony probation violation.
• Eric Edward Richards, 51, 4471 Sterling Pointe, Kennesaw, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, safety belts violation and failure to maintain lane.
• Brent Allen Parris, 35, 125 Dean Road N.W., Resaca, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of possession of meth and two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects.
