Area Arrests for April 8

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

• Derek Clifton Ellis, 21, 496 Estelle Middleton Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with home invasion, simple battery, second-degree criminal damage to property (private), burglary (forced entry of a residence), possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies and two counts of aggravated assault.

• J.B. Johnson, 52, 1369 Ridge Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

• James Steven Kilpatrick, 55, 4085 S. Dixie Highway, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you