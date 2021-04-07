Area Arrests for April 8

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jeremy Lynn Bishop, 40, 222 Cheyenne Trail N.W., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Sean Christopher Coleman, 32, 51 Pittman Way, Dawsonville, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking; entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender probationers; burglary; misdemeanor theft by deception; and misdemeanor theft by taking.
• Abus Lee Davis, 55, 109 Waterworks St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth; possession and use of drug-related objects; and two counts of felony failure to appear.
• Amberly Nicole Hancock, 24, 159 Settlement Way, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Eduardo Perez, 21, 103 N. Grade Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 1 substance.
• Jaivonne Dennis, 20, 1104 Watson St.-110A, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault, simple assault (family violence), simple battery (family violence), battery (family violence), criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), disorderly conduct, obstructing an emergency call, two counts of first-degree burglary (forced entry of a dwelling) and three counts of false imprisonment.
• Adam Lee Lerch, 43, 199 Reno Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Chrissy Lynn McBryear, 39, 481 Burgess Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation, criminal attempt to commit a felony and loitering/prowling.
• Marlon Jose Mendez-Carranza, 33, 51 E. Cardinal Lane, Lawrenceville, was charged Wednesday by the Cohutta Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, open container violation, speeding, driving an unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane and misdemeanor driving without a valid license.
• Jody Michael Stokes, 41, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with terroristic threats and acts, first-degree burglary (no forced entry of a dwelling), criminal trespass of property without permission, loitering/prowling and obstruction of an officer by threat/violence.
