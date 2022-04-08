Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Michael Keith Adams, 47, 109 Classic Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Austin Lee Cordell, 24, 1452 Fox Bridge Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth.
• William Matthew Blake Heath, 18, 1865 E. Emerson Road, Cohutta, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Donald Dewayne McClure, 48, 3184 Circleview Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, crossing a guard line with drugs without consent and felony probation violation.
• Ricky Evans McCurry, 34, 16 Walker Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Eton Police Department with possession of a schedule 3, 4 or 5 controlled substance with intent to distribute, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving with a suspended or revoked license, drugs not in the original container, possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sell/possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance.
• Pablo Raul Ochoa-Duarte, 23, 400 Underwood Circle, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, crossing a guard line with drugs without consent and felony probation violation.
• Christopher Matthew Kidwell, 45, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects and two counts of felony probation violation.
