Area Arrests for April 9

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jason Janow, 43, 1407 Route 1, Spring City, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with criminal use of an article with an altered identification (not a motor vehicle), misdemeanor theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, misdemeanor theft by bringing stolen property into the state, possession of meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Brandon Sauls, 34, 141 Abby Lane, Dayton, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with criminal use of an article with an altered identification (not a motor vehicle), possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a schedule 4 drug, drugs not in the original container and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Luis Fernando Montolla, 18, 1306 Crescent St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and furnish/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
• Miguel Angel Sanchez, 46, 500 Gresham Park Drive-C, Marietta, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, misdemeanor driving without a valid license and failure to maintain lane.
