Area Arrests for April 9

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Daniel Kurtis Griffin, 34, 1613 Oxford St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Andrew Craig Beavers, 30, 2998 S. Riverbend Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Antonio Trenard Bonapart, 40, 306 Hightower Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with parole violation.
• Tony Lucas Cochran, 25, 1496 Halls Chapel Road, Crandall, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, reckless driving, driving without insurance, aggressive driving, violation of standards for brake lights, starburst windshield/rear window crack not to exceed three inches by three inches, misdemeanor probation violation and two counts of driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Steven Eric Dunn, 37, 126 Wilbanks St., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (drugs).
• Antwanazia Ta'shay Henry, 23, 2624 Garland Ave., Louisville, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI; improper passing on the right (passing on the shoulder of a roadway); driving on a divided highway, controlled access road or emergency lane; speeding; and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Frankie Eugene Hughes, 38, 5162 N. Highway 225, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment and battery (family violence).
• Anthony Brian Massey, 43, 505 Brandon Drive, Resaca, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony failure to appear.
• Derrick Heath Nichols, 37, 779 Bermuda St.-F4, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, felony probation violation, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Jordan Palacios, 28, 805 Kings Row, Cohutta, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Wendy Nicole Perry, 33, 74 Love Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Guadalupe Puentes-Chavarria, 27, 105 Princeton Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with second-degree criminal damage to property (private), reckless conduct, reckless driving and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Ramon Rodriguez Jr., 40, 618 Fourth Ave.-8, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Elber Ariel Rosales-Hernandez, 30, 2813 Woods Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and felony failure to appear.
• Charles Edward Walker, 32, 8029 Golder Ave., Odessa, Texas, was charged Wednesday by the Cohutta Police Department with fugitive from justice (Ector County, Texas).
• April Nicole Barry, 38, 744 Bermuda St.-F4, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with cruelty to children (third or subsequent offense), battery (family violence), possession of meth, crossing guard line with drugs without consent and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.
• Syria Rose Kirkland, 34, 203 Dogwood Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation, operating a motor vehicle while registration is suspended/revoked/canceled, driving with a suspended or revoked license and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Laura Ann Osorio, 36, 807 Croy Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and giving false information to a law officer.
• Alyissa Rodriguez, 19, 764 Dunlap St., Clayton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with cruelty to children (third or subsequent offense) and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
