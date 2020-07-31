Area Arrests for Aug. 1-2

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Dustin Scott Afman, 35, 1219 W. Emery St.-1204, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree forgery and misdemeanor theft by deception.
• Angelica Danielle Brackett, 29, 14 Acorn Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated stalking.
• Amber Renee Davenport, 38, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree forgery and misdemeanor theft by deception.
• Adam Christopher Duncanson, 28, 102 Azalea Circle, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• George Duncan Mauldin II, 53, Old Guest Inn, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of meth with the intent to distribute.
• Sergio Sanchez-Pimentel, 32, 506 Colter Drive-C, Dalton, was placed on hold Thursday at the Whitfield County jail for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
• Alexandria Macy Summerfield, 26, 144 Bowdoin Lane S.W., Adairsville, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, failure to maintain lane and failure to stop at a stop sign.
• Jonathan Zuniga Nava, 27, 1702 Lanier St.-A, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
• Pedro Armando Ramirez-Jacinto, 26, 135 Charles Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, open container violation and DUI.
• David Adam Weaver, 49, homeless, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of meth and criminal trespass of property without permission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.