Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 20-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (less safe), driving without a valid license, open container violation, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and furnishing/purchasing alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age.
• A 20-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with criminal trespass on public hunting and fishing areas, hunting under the influence of alcohol, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, furnishing/purchasing alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age and interference with arrest or performance of game warden’s duties/it shall be unlawful for any person to resist.
• A 24-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with robbery (forcible purse snatching), simple battery, burglary (forced entry, dwelling), two counts of entering an automobile with intent to commit theft or felony and felony probation violation.
• A 46-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with use/assistance of a minor in sexually explicit conduct in a visual medium.
• A 35-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• A 35-year-old Calhoun man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, driving without a valid license and impeding the flow of traffic.
• A 31-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), possession of cocaine and crossing a guard line with drugs without permission.
• A 25-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• A 45-year-old Dalton woman was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with terroristic threats and acts and criminal trespass of property without permission.
• A 33-year-old Dalton woman was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, trafficking meth (possession) possession with intent to distribute of meth, sale of meth and use of communication facilities in drug transactions and by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor probation violation.
• A 51-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with tag light required, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI.
• A 21-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with window tint violation, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule 1 drug and possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession with intent to distribute of marijuana.
• A 34-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear, DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid license.
• A 31-year-old Tunnel Hill woman was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 22-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, improper U-turns and failure to maintain lane/
• A 19-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with failure to obey a stop sign or to yield after stopping, possession of alcohol by a minor and DUI under 21.
• A 30-year-old Camilla man was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, hit and run, pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios, reckless driving, driving without a valid license and failure to maintain lane.
• A 37-year-old New York, New York, man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with terroristic threats and acts, DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license and driving without insurance.
• A 23-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession/display/use of any false/altered identification, DUI, driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios and driving without a valid license.
