Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 22-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance and violation of a family violence order.
• A 52-year-old Chattanooga man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 57-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor probation violation.
• A 47-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear, possession with intent to distribute of meth and manufacturing/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession with intent to distribute of a controlled substance.
• A 27-year-old Dalton woman was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• A 25-year-old Chattanooga woman was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with three counts of felony failure to appear.
• A 22-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by state probation with two counts of felony probation violation.
• A 41-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation, possession of meth, possession of a schedule 2 drug (opium) and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 32-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Varnell Police Department with operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer and driving with a suspended of revoked license.
• A 20-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects and loitering/prowling.
• A 53-year-old Dalton woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by deception.
