Area Arrests for Aug. 10

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Autumn Sylena Neighbors, 21, 3613 Sixth Ave., Chattanooga, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with simple battery, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Marc Allen Redwine, 58, 702 Belwood Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Damien Stanley, 18, 4420 E. Nance Springs Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of drug-related objects and possession of meth.
• Jesse Ray Stinnett, 40, 884 Norton Bridge Road-Unit H, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, driving without insurance, safety belts violation and operating a motor vehicle with suspended/revoked/canceled registration.
• Carol Ann Williams, 51, 2111 Francis Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Vanessa Elise Blackmon, 30, 914 W. Crawford St.-2, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and misdemeanor fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer.
• Craig Lamont Daniels, 26, 4746 Nature Trail, Austell, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, improper passing on the right/passing on the shoulder of a roadway, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, failure to use signal and speeding.
• Daniel Roosevelt Denison Jr., 56, 550 Reed Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs) and obstruction of an officer by threat/violence.
• Neyder Gonzalez-Galves, 20, 3607 Third Ave., Chattanooga, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI.
• Oscar Hernandez-Coria, 51, 6660 Homestead Road, Forest Park, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and open container violation.
• Christopher Hunter, 21, 7817 Shoffner Lane, Knoxville, Tennessee, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, speeding and running a red light.
• Brandon Scott Stanley, 33, 2053 Upper Ridge Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane and hit and run.
• David Julian Cox, 32, 310 Gaines Loop Road N.E., Rome, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Jason Edward Keeler, 41, 171 Maddron Road, Crandall, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
• Wesly Esnaider Luis-Vasquez, 17, 624 Fourth Ave.-10, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), public drunkenness, giving false information to a law officer and furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
• Stephanie Dalton Planzer, 30, 1976 Red Cut Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with open container violation, obscured or missing license plates, driving without insurance and DUI (less safe).
• Cameron Powell, 22, 2500 Nevada Ave., Eastpointe, Michigan, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by bringing stolen property into the state, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, speeding, safety belts violation, driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving on a divided highway/controlled access road/emergency lane, following too closely, improper lane change or usage and failure to maintain lane.
• Amanda Victoria Russano, 35, 100 Ball Ground Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane and driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios.
• Lafronta Montrel Wrenn, 27, 141 Imbrie Way, Tunnel Hill, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with second-degree cruelty to children (criminal negligence), battery (family violence) and misdemeanor theft by conversion of business property.
