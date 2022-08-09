Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration.
The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped.
Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- Jessica Nicole Delli, 26, 169 Aubrey Ave., Calhoun, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
- Christian Santata-Gutierrez, 22, 481 Townsend Road, Rocky Face, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with terroristic threats and acts and second-degree criminal damage to property (business).
- Carol Maria Shaffor, 40, 216 N. Spencer St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and misdemeanor shoplifting.
- Jeremy Leallen Stafford, 29, 604 Fagala Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to property (private), simple assault (family violence) and simple battery (family violence).
- Joshua Dewayne Stillwell, 26, 49 Kings Parkway, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with burglary (forced entry of a residence) and two counts of felony motor vehicle theft (more than $1,500).
- Alexsander Zuniga, 25, 401 Hill Road-8, Dalton, was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation.
- Nathan Ryan Pratt, 34, 2005 Dawnville Beaverdale Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI.
- Jeffrey Sanders, 34, no address lisred, was charged Tuesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
