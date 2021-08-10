Area Arrests for Aug. 11

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jacob Paul Beal, 31, 947 Fox Bridge Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (family violence) and third-degree cruelty to children.
• Charlotte Lyn Boling, 52, 353 Third Ave. E, Eton, was charged Monday by the Eton Police Department with DUI (less safe).
• Patricia Irene Harmon, 59, 3011 Old Morris Road, Rocky Face, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
• Tiffany Juanett London, 41, 207 N. Bogle St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of cocaine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Nicholas Wayne Newport, 40, 260 Lakewood Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Frankie Edward Tenney, 62, 148 Oakwood Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony tampering with evidence and receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender probationer.
• Nicolas Dewon Banks, 42, 917 Chestnut Wood Lane, Chattanooga, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI (multiple substances), headlights violation and driving without a license.
• Bert Johnson, 34, 3123 Circleview Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (drugs) and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
