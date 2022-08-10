Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Richard James Barry, 41, 122 Cochran Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Chad Ryan Duckett, 27, 790 Holly Creek Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking, battery and battery/simple battery (family violence).
• Kerry Jo Turner, 58, 162 Bamboo Way, Cohutta, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony.
• Donna Elaine Widener, 67, 162 Bamboo Way, Cohutta, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Bryson Hunter Gallman, 25, 106 Telico Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (less safe), driving on the wrong side of the road and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Kayla Sierra Neale, 24, 1652 Fox Bridge Road-5, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Dustin Ray Patterson, 36, 706 Walker Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear.
