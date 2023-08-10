Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 23-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with criminal trespass (family violence), simple assault (family violence), misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and felony willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• A 24-year-old Chatsworth woman was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 38-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with two counts of felony probation violation.
• A 26-year-old Dalton woman was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 44-year-old Calhoun man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and use of communication facilities in drug transactions.
• A 42-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with sale of or intent to sell marijuana, possession of a schedule 2 drug and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• A 48-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• A 42-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with failure to register as a sex offender/comply with requirements, giving false information to a law officer, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and felony probation violation.
• A 26-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
