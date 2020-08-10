Area Arrests for Aug. 11

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• James Christopher Hill, 43, 1258 North Pass, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/providing false information.
• Charles Bret Cochran, 34, 217 Bradley Road, Adairsville, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with four counts of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, trafficking meth or amphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, view obstructed (windshield/other windows), possession of marijuana, possession of meth and possession, manufacture, delivery, distribution, administering, sale/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.
• James Brandon Craig, 39, 3103 Poplar Springs Road, Ringgold, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs), DUI (less safe), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving on the wrong side of the road and seat belts violation.
• Dwight Shawndal Crider, 38, 2211 Giddens Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, possession and use of drug-related objects and two counts of felony probation violation.
• Matthew Edward Brackett, 27, 1143 Brackett Ridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Christopher Paul Bryson, 51, 299 Scrougetown Church Road, Ellijay, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth.
• Crystal Michelle Cross, 32, 427 Melinda St.-2, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with three counts of felony probation violation.
• Desiderio Charles Duarte, 35, 1381 Valley Way, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, possession of meth and possession of a schedule 1 drug.
• Kajarien Markish Jones, 33, 1490 Ashlyn Court, Austell, was charged Friday by the Georgia Department of Public Safety with commercial driver in possession of prohibited drugs while driving.
• James Kerry McElroy, 47, 1306 Underwood St.-C1, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with parole violation.
• Greg Scott Cooley, 52, 119 S. Lakeshore Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Dustin Kohl Crittenden, 27, 2257 Old Ringgold Road, Rocky Face, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with third-degree arson (industrial business) and second-degree criminal damage to property (business).
• Simon Jatta, 35, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-18, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with battery (family violence) and first-degree cruelty to children.
• Alberto Chavez Nunez, 19, 133 Viola Way, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with battery (family violence), criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and first-degree cruelty to children.
• Michael Kevin Smalley, 31, 4057 Keith Valley Road, Cohutta, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs) and failure to stop at a stop sign.
• Alejandro Castro-Aguilar, 51, 606 Virginia Ave.-B, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and impeding the flow of traffic.
• Allison Marie Dickerson, 46, 315 N. Fredrick St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Marc Allen Foster, 41, 622 Fifth Ave.-7, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Michael Cashmore Kostiuk, 35, 1425 Arapaho Drive, Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony shoplifting.
• Kevin Perez, 18, 401 Moore St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with failure to stop at a stop sign and fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee, theft of property and burglary of an automobile).
• Eric Lee Green, 39, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile.
• David Michael Ray, 39, 1417 Coker Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree burglary (forced entry, nonresidence), second-degree criminal damage to property (business), drugs not in the original container, possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, operating a vehicle without a proper tag/decal, giving false information to a law officer and driving without a valid license.
