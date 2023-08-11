Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 35-year-old Cedar Bluff, Alabama, man was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated stalking.
• A 49-year-old Summerville man was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 59-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Thursday by state probation with two counts of felony probation violation.
• A 54-year-old homeless man was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and giving false information to a law officer.
• A 38-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 31-year-old Hoboken man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 62-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• A 23-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, two counts of trafficking a synthetic narcotic (possession), drugs not in the original container, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, failure to yield while turning left and driving without a license.
• A 48-year-old Jamestown, Tennessee, woman was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession/display/use of false/altered identification, possession of meth, driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to maintain lane.
• A 27-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by taking/larceny/other.
