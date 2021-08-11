Area Arrests for Aug. 12

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Daniel Guzman, 33, 5 Clark Ave. N.W., Rome, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, trafficking in meth or amphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession/manufacture/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute marijuana.
• Terry Hill Newton, 42, 1794 Bledsoe Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Randy James Smith, 36, 5750 Lake Resort Drive-L102, Chattanooga, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, DUI (drugs) and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Kylee Shea Ward, 22, 417 Highway 2, Tunnel Hill, was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Alan David White, 52, 321 Mill Trace Drive-B, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment, felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile, terroristic threats and acts, aggravated assault (weapon), felony theft by taking/larceny, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, second-degree criminal damage to property (private), operating a vehicle without adequately securing the load, misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny, two counts of reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, removing/affixing a license plate with the intent to conceal, misdemeanor theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, improper lane change or usage, driving with a suspended or revoked license, running a red light, five counts of failure to stop at a stop sign, two counts of battery (family violence) and two counts of passing in no-passing zones.
