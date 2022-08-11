Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Tyler Blake Gray, 26, 2400 Executive Park Drive, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of meth.
• Clifford Wayne Mays, 62, 695 Booger Branch Road, Crandall, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of meth.
• Mary Elizabeth Mullenix, 38, homeless, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of meth.
• Dikembe Olajawon Ester, 26, 1104 Walston Ave.-A206, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Eliezer Laboy-Santos, 34, 1645 Puryear Drive N.W., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with parole violation.
• Randy James Smith, 37, 5750 Lake Resort-L102, Chattanooga, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Kelly Diane Wright, 46, 37 Laurelwood Drive-4, Blue Ridge, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
