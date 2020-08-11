Area Arrests for Aug. 12

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jeremy Keith Coran, 40, 1063 Floodtown Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking.
• Joshua Shane Williams, 40, 339 Corvette Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with improper passing in a no-passing zone, DUI (less safe), DUI (endangering a child under the age of 14), speeding and littering highway.
• Timothy Laverne Grace Sr., 57, 359 June Kemp Road, Aragon, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with name/address change violation, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI (less safe).
• Jordan Shaun Baber, 24, 84 Tanglewood Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, reckless driving, speeding, failure to maintain lane, driving without insurance, passing in no-passing zones, failure to report an accident, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Adam Dewayne Bramblett, 31, 477 Hope Mitchell Bridge Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Abel Puac De Leon, 25, 141 Athens Court, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault, battery (family violence), simple battery and third-degree cruelty to children.
• Jose Villalobos, 44, 81 Modern Way, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with obstruction of a law enforcement officer and a noise control violation.
• Seth Joseph Sledge, 21, 301 Mercer Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs), possession and use of drug-related objects, headlights violation and driving without a license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.