Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Brian Matthew Brock, 39, 993 Beaverdale Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and felony probation violation.
• Felipe De Jesus Cervantes, 26, 614 Pine St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Richard David Dillard, 28, 195 Trail View, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor interference with government property, criminal trespass, striking a fixed object, reckless driving, driving too fast for conditions, driving on the wrong side of the road, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, passing on a hill or curve, improper passing in an area marked by signs or road markings, speeding, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense and felony theft by bringing stolen property into the state.
• Michael Scott Freeman, 47, 1316 Pocket Road, LaFayette, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (endangering a child, drugs), DUI and open container violation.
• Jason Drew Keith, 37, 139 Cochran Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with three counts of felony probation violation.
• Tara Diana Little, 38, 324 Harris Loop, Dallas, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping and misdemeanor second-degree homicide by vehicle.
• Andrew Daniel Moreland, 27, 1703 Willow Oak Lane-139, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Varnell Police Department with false statement/writing/concealing facts from the government, giving false information to a law officer, driving without insurance and driving with a suspended or revoked license and by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, giving false information to a law officer, driving without insurance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Trev Baxter Page, 45, 324 New Hope Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by state probation with parole violation.
• Ashley Tiffany Sewell, 28, 1618 Caylor Ridge Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Varnell Police Department with felony probation violation and by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and giving false information to a law officer.
• Cedric Kiantae Shropshire, 45, 130 Cherry St. S.E., Calhoun, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Donovan Michael Upton, 24, 4726 Ernest Drive-2, Forest Park, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Donald Herbert Wilhite, 51, 4468 Mitchell Bridge Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony, misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking and felony probation violation.
• Donnavon Trey Young, 18, 1211 Shadow Ridge Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with terroristic threat and acts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.