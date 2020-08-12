Area Arrests for Aug. 13

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Kenneth Russell Porter Jr., 39, 1669 Sitton Road S., Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking, battery, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, two counts of felony interference with government property and two counts of aggravated assault on an officer of the court while the officer is on duty.
• Charles Bennett, 43, 70 Hawks Way, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with parole violation.
• Kevin Aurthur Buckley Jr., 31, 100 Branham Ave., Rome, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Michael Darren Heath, 54, 3617 Crestwood Drive N.W., Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with fugitive from justice (violating a court order from Maryville, Tennessee, and fleeing), driving without insurance, driving while license is suspended or revoked and open container violation.
• Anna Alicia O'Dell, 36, 699 Maple Grove Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Stephen Alexander Davis, 30, 617 Fourth Ave.-22, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property.
• Buranda Gayle Ledford, 28, 1424 Burgess Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking.
• Esteban Mateo, 37, 785 Fielding St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of battery (family violence) and three counts of cruelty to children (one of first degree).
• Simon Wesley Ngure, 21, 617 Fourth Ave.-22, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, first-degree forgery and failure to appear on traffic charges.
• Candice Deborah Williams, 29, 617 Fourth Ave.-22, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Ezekiel Briar Lee Boyd, 25, 1644 Mill Creek Road S.W.-15, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs), failure to maintain lane and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Ronald Mars Romo, 35, 1802 Beechland Place-1, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• Janna Christine Teasley, 24, 612 Marble St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by conversion, three counts of felony failure to appear, misdemeanor probation violation and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
