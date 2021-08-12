Area Arrests for Aug. 13

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Justin Dewayne Barberee, 30, 126 Lower End Way, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with printing, executing or negotiating checks, drafts, orders or debit card sales drafts knowing the information thereon to be in error, fictitious or assigned to another account holder.
• Samuel Eugene Everett, 44, 1308 Underwood St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Johnathan Ali Palacios, 27, 362 Trails End Way-5, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Kenneth Scott Parrish, 59, 95 Honeycutt Lane, Ringgold, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs) and following too closely.
• Demetres Antwoine Love, 46, 1621 Beechland Place-3, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Amairani Suarez, 25, 731 Falcon Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, failure to maintain lane and following too closely.
