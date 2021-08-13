Area Arrests for Aug. 14/15

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Donna G. Amos, 58, 730 W. Fort St., Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with driving with an expired license plate, DUI (drugs), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and following too closely.
• Chad Eugene Fox, 45, 119 Old Sawmill Spur, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender probationer.
• Cody Scott Johnson, 29, 3267 Mount Pleasant Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking.
• Cordaria Jordan, 30, 106 Nathan Circle N.W.-4, Calhoun, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Veronica Faye Morgan, 44, 1201 Sumach Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Christopher Ray Waters, 30, 109 W. Waterworks St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with parole violation.
• Shaun Lee Wood, 27, 167 Neptune Drive-403, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, reckless driving, driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios, speeding, driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with suspended/revoked/canceled registration.
• Randy Gene Coleman, 44, 237 Clements Road, Shannon, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• Andrew Issac Connor, 19, 196 Cottonwood Mill Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and concealing the death of another.
• Stephanie Dawn Merrell, 39, 115 Cox Road-4, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
