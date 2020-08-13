Area Arrests for Aug. 14

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Willard Isaac Dunn, 41, 416 Griffin Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with aggravated assault and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Paul Estep, 67, 1402 Cleo Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with driving without insurance and fugitive from justice.
• Nicholas Scott Thompson, 26, 2216 Mount Haven Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Melburn Cecil Willis III, 38, 33 Simmons Road, Trion, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, driving while license is suspended or revoked and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Daniel Eugene Diverdi, 47, 164 Atlantic Ave., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
• Raul E. Osorto-Calderon, 59, 1626 Lagenia Court, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• Chandra Louellen Robbins, 38, 316 Chevelle Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and a headlights violation.
