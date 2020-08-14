Area Arrests for Aug. 15-16

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Connor Blake Adams, 19, 3301 Garden Lakes Parkway, Rome, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with carrying a weapon without a valid license and possession of marijuana.
• Tynerious Dequandreo Chambers, 18, 12 Susan Wayne Circle, Rome, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with carrying a weapon without a valid license, possession of marijuana and receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender probationer.
• Earl Bud Dawson, 44, 720 Ladue St., Cedartown, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Ricky Lynn Flood, 61, 154 Red Cut Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony theft of lost or mislaid property.
• Gloria B. Madrigal, 20, 330 Imperial Blvd., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Derricus Ramon Whatley, 17, 8 Sylvan St., Rome, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with carrying a weapon without a valid license, possession of a pistol or revolver by a person under 18 and possession of marijuana.
• Nshydan Pollard Williamson, 19, 102 S. Division St., Rome, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects, carrying a weapon without a valid license and possession of marijuana.
• James Oscar Higgins, 39, 221 Shady Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Jerrold Keith Johnson, 48, 1550 Burstock Road, Columbus, Ohio, was charged Thursday by the Georgia Department of Public Safety Motor Carrier Compliance Division with driver in possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and failure to maintain lane.
• Anna Maxine Moore, 19, 105 Crabtree Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with sale or intent to sell marijuana, possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI (controlled substance present in blood or urine) and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• John Michael Parrish Jr., 24, 1394 Dug Gap Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by state probation with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Donald Hoyt Vessell, 45, 613 Oxford St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with financial transaction card theft, three counts of financial transaction card fraud and possession of a schedule 4 drug.
• Dennise Renee Dailey, 36, 194 Bona Vista Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with giving false information to a law officer and by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee, possession of heroin for resale).
• Andres Maciel Hernandez, 20, 1112 Ridgeleigh Circle, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of marijuana, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, failure to maintain lane and furnishing, purchase or possession of alcohol by a minor.
• Thomas Allen Price, 49, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, criminal trespass of property without permission and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
