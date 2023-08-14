Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 38-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, failure to register vehicle, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving without insurance.
• A 24-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct.
• A 31-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Varnell Police Department with second-degree forgery, sale of meth, two counts of possession of meth, use of communication facilities in drug transactions, possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor failure to appear, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, giving false information to a law officer, headlights violation and driving with a suspended or revoked license and by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor failure to appear.
• A 21-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road.
• A 23-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI.
• A 37-year-old Ooltewah, Tennessee, man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and improper turn.
• A 21-year-old Snellville man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree forgery and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• A 46-year-old Dalton woman was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and criminal trespass of property without permission.
• A 31-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of a schedule 5 drug and DUI (drugs).
• A 47-year-old Rossville man was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with removing/affixing a tag with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended or revoked license and standards for brake lights violation.
• A 44-year-old Chattanooga man was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
• A 21-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of cocaine, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• A 22-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, improper stopping/parking on roadway and failure to stop at a stop sign.
• A 59-year-old Tunnel Hill man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI and driving without insurance.
