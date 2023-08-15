Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 29-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated cruelty to animals and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
• A 60-year-old Tullahoma, Tennessee, man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with first-degree forgery, giving false information to a law officer, speeding and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 32-year-old Dalton woman was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony probation violation, possession of a schedule 2 drug and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 57-year-old Cartersville man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/other.
