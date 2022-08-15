Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Thomas Lamar Adams, 56, 2833 River Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with open container violation, removing/affixing a tag with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle, driving without insurance, driving with a suspended or revoked license and felony probation violation.
• Rickey Eugene Allen, 58, 142 Southern Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with financial transaction card theft and felony theft of lost or mislaid property.
• Stephen Dale Ausmus, 32, 1049 Robinson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Kathy Lynn Burns, 62, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.,-707, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of sale of a schedule 3/4/5 drug and sale of a schedule 1/2 drug.
• Corey Jay Defore, 30, 166 Floodtown Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with criminal trespass, simple battery (family violence) and false imprisonment.
• Douglas Lee Ellard, 36, 837 Schmitt Road, Rossville, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug, drugs not in the original container, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Jorge Jimez, 24, 3 Kelly Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license and DUI (less safe).
• Shirley Ann King, 43, 486 Smyrna Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Julio Lemus, 23, 202 Elrod Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Joshua Nicholas Martin, 42, 1284 Old Dalton Ellijay Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated sexual battery.
• Christan Marie Mauldin, 33, 605 Highway 225 N., Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation and financial transaction card fraud.
• Christopher Joseph McWhorter, 24, 613 Oxford St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Derick Renard Miller, 56, 1466 Watson Ave., Montgomery, Alabama, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Jason Allen Moody, 44, 13 W. Meadow Brook Drive, Red Bank, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony shoplifting, misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking, litter violation and pedestrian under the influence.
• Randall Louis Moran, 41, 628 Crystal View Court, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a schedule 1 drug and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Eliseo Alexy Pimentel, 25, 1013 N. Glenwood Ave., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking, felony theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking, misdemeanor failure to appear and felony failure to appear.
• Kenneth Wayne Warren, 71, 78 Bill Neely Road, Ellijay, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI (less safe).
• Kenny Dowl Bright, 35, 4871 Old Federal Road N., Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with aggravated assault (family violence).
• Britney Diane Nugent, 30, 496 Horseshoe Way-J102, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony failure to appear and by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Leedeal Allimita Sheffield, 50, 221 Platte St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Johnny Tran, 30, 1575 Main St., Bryson City, North Carolina, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with reckless conduct, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, giving false information to a law officer, racing on highways or streets, speeding, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle with suspended/revoked/canceled registration, driving without insurance, driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer and a headlights violation.
• Seth Ray Allen, 22, 20 Quail Run, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Jody Blue Buckner, 51, 533 Hill Road, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with disorderly conduct and DUI (less safe).
• David Antonio Delgadillo, 19, 127 Chesapeake Way, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance.
• Hilary Leanne Sumner Harrison, 31, 4079 Muscat Bay Road, Waycross, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and a lights violation.
• Gil Adam Hughes, 18, 209 Rubart Drive, Dalton was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance and possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution.administering/sell/possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
• Victor Ernesto Torres, 17, 1654 Stinnett Drive N.W., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and possession of marijuana.
• Oscar Guzman, 33, 216 Cheyenne Trail N.W., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Varnell Police Department with two counts of DUI (endangering a child), DUI, failure to maintain lane, driving without insurance and two counts of safety belts violation (children 8 and younger).
