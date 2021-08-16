Area Arrests for Aug. 17

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Mindy Sue Baker, 42, 1022 Baker Road S.W., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of drug-related objects.
• Albert Lee Dawson, 27, 601 James St.-lot 131, Rossville, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Mark Curtis Hembree, 29, 150 Cherokee Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Darious Daquan-Martinez Knight, 20, homeless, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth, use of communication facilities in drug transactions and felony probation violation.
• Victor Alfonso Triunfel-Paulino, 28, 3539 Keith Valley Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, driving without insurance, failure to maintain lane and driving too fast for conditions.
• Mindy Machell Hagadone, 51, 190 Mary Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with battery (family violence).
• Joshua Michael Molina, 31, 818 Shugart Road-apartment A5, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with affray (fighting) and parole violation.
• Landon Nicholson, 61, 3911 Eastway Road, South Euclid, Ohio, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with speeding, driving with a suspended or revoked license and fugitive from justice (Cleveland, Ohio).
• Manuel Sierra-Ortega, 28, 1780 N. Boyd Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of possession of meth, driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to maintain lane.
• Courtney Biddwell, 24, 5215 N. Lee Highway, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, speeding, driving without insurance and operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal.
• Elick Nathaniel Carpenter, 50, 3135 Chattanooga Road, Rocky Face, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs).
• Michael Chadwick Lau, 41, 125 Tilton Road S.E.-713, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (gun) and aggravated battery (gun).
• Filiberto Herrera Mendez, 62. 1307 Ludie St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road.
• Antonio Andre Mitchell, 28, 1114 Hill St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of felony probation violation, driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving without insurance.
• Dandy Amir Perez, 27, 1002 Lakemont Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, reckless driving, driving too fast for conditions and failure to stop at a stop sign.
• Leonard Thomas Cochran, 61, 1121 Beaverdale Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and hit and run.
• Angela Santiago, 34, Chattanooga, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
