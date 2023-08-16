Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 50-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, DUI (drugs) and driving on the wrong class of driver's license.
• A 48-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
