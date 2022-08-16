Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
- Stevie Carl Crider Jr., 48, 23 Church St., Summerville, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
- Megan Nichole Fudge, 27, Dalton, Texas, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with fugitive from justice (Dallas, Texas).
- Virginia Margaret Garrison, 60, 921 Brown Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with DUI (drugs) and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
- William Gilberto Gaspar-Mateo, 37, 201 Lucille Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with strongarm rape, driving without a valid license and no operating brake lights or signal devices.
- Shawn David Green, 41, 932 Mount Vernon Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Monday by state probation with felony probation violation.
- Robert Joseph Jacobs, 21, 1121 Riverbend Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by state probation with parole violation.
- Richard Allen Nerren Jr., 41, 405 Carter St., Ringgold, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
- Roger Lee Newport, 67, 4156 Highway 225 N.-70, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with DUI (less safe), open container violation, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and seat belts violation.
- Scott Kelly Osteen, 37, 1001 S. Thornton Ave., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Jennifer Nadine Randolph, 42, 136 Gentry Way, Resaca, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
- Carlee Madison Rogers, 28, 3189 Rauschenberg Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Rachael Joann Stamou, 38, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-707, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated stalking, simple battery against law enforcement personnel and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
- Covonto Demond Upshaw, 19, 1515 E. 47th St., Chattanooga, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with armed robbery (business, gun) and two counts of false imprisonment.
- Nathanial Ray Brookshire, 37, 4302 Troy Lane S.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
- Brandon Michael Leblanc, 23, 625 Sheridan Ave., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with terroristic threats and acts and simple assault (family violence).
