Area Arrests for Aug. 18

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Anna Maria Mahrokh, 36, 206 Dale St., Rossville, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
• Eric Richard Sanchez, 30, 602 Morningside Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of drug-related objects.
• Dylan Beau Burch, 24, 2059 Bowers Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile, felony theft by taking/larceny and felony probation violation.
• Antonio Coronado, 19, 1244 Lynn Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI under 21, safety belts violation and failure to maintain lane.
• Miguel Angel Medina-Jaime, 48, 111 Chisholm Trail, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and improper stopping/parking on roadway.
• Elionias Solis-Santiza, 25, 624 Fifth Ave., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license and improper stopping/parking on roadway.
• Brandon James Trammell, 27, 1838 Lawson Ave., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of possession of meth and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Matthew Beahan, 31, 133 Camp Creek Court, Dawsonville, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and felony interference with government property.
• Albert William Gutierrez-Velez, 32, 121 Keith St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal trespass of property without permission, obstruction of an officer by threat/violence, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, felony habitual violator of probationary license, reckless driving, laying drag or reckless conduct with an automobile, failure to maintain lane and driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios.
• Brittany Nicole Keesecker, 26, 2120 Hummingbird Drive-129, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), public indecency, criminal attempt to commit a felony and public intoxication.
• Ulises Rico-Ramirez, 29, 2064 Collins Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Fernando Torres, 18, 304 Bogle St.-Apt. 1, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI under 21, open container violation and running a red light.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.