Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Russel Allen Eric Blanton, 33, 430 Hasty Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jase Paul Chastain, 24, 1057 Rollins Ketchum Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Joshua Ray Childers, 34, 108 Windsor Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Thomas Curtin, 32, 26 Augusta Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession to distribute a schedule 1/2 drug and use of communication facilities in drug transactions.
• Brandy Ruth Elizabeth Dickinson, 28, 210 W. School St., Tunnel Hill, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Pablo Octavio Dominguez, 29, 801 Rucky Drive-6, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth.
• Jessica Lynn Hale, 31, 12594 Highway 41, Tunnel Hill, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession to distribute a schedule 1/2 drug and fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee).
• Ronald Kevin Manis, 58, 2912 J Mack Drive, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Jeremy Brian Martin, 41, 212 Roberts Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment and simple battery (family violence).
• Hunter O'Bryan McBee, 24, 350 Strain Road, Cohutta, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment, battery/simple battery (family violence) and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Caleb Austin Rogers, 23, 299 Haga Way, Cohutta, was charged Tuesday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and driving with obstructed view (windshields and windshield wiper violation).
• Trevin Dion Webb, 28, 1274 Wright St., Chattanooga, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Bradley Lee Welch, 33, 1167 Manley Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault.
• Shelby Jean Worley, 63, 2998 Rebecca Circle, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• Kenneth Brooks, 48, no address listed, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of opium, possession to distribute opium and felony tampering with evidence.
• Keontae Bush, 25, no address listed, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of opium, possession to distribute opium, attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, use of communication facilities in drug transactions and felony tampering with evidence.
• Tammy Moss Elliot, 59, 1628 Flat Branch Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
• Juan Hernandez-Garcia, 30, 2000 Winnwood Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation, giving false information to a law officer, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal, driving without insurance and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Tucker Cole Plott, 24, 4427 N. Jimmy Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of opium, possession to distribute opium, attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession and use of drug-related objects, use of communication facilities in drug transactions and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Elizabeth Faith Seal, 22, 442 Lyles Road, Crandall, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of opium, possession to distribute opium, attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and possession and use of drug-related objects.
