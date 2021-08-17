Area Arrests for Aug. 18

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jessica Leah Jones, 35, 139 Russell Hill Road, Sugar Valley, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, removing/affixing a tag with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle and trafficking in meth or amphetamine.
• Michael Chad Blankenship, 36, 1311 Oak Grove Road S.W., Calhoun, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with sexual battery, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and disorderly conduct.
• Luis Triana Aguilar-Triana, 43, 205 Eastside Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, driving without a valid license and failure to maintain lane.
• Emily Elizabeth Cervantes, 18, 218 Hall Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with second-degree criminal damage to private property.
• Joyce Ann Lynn, 63, 523 Reed Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (weapon) and first-degree cruelty to children (deprivation of sustenance).
• Rodrigo Alfredo Ozaeta, 20, 509 Northview Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with second-degree criminal damage to business property.
• Connie Sue Rafferty, 58, no address listed, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Rickey Ralph Wheat, 60, 1670 Goswick Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with third-degree arson and loitering/fighting/disorderly conduct/impeding traffic.
• Elva Yarattsymb Bautista, 43, 103 S. Midway Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Tuesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with DUI (endangering a child), DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Esmeralda Ana Rodriguez, 23, 105 Qullian Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of fourth-degree forgery (checks), possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, sale of meth, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and felony probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.