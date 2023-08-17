Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 51-year-old Cartersville man was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of trafficking in meth (possession), three counts of possession of meth with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and two counts of possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• A 39-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 drug (opium), possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI (drugs), felony tampering with evidence, crossing a guard line with drugs without consent, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane.
• A 24-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, felony probation violation and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• A 38-year-old Dalton man was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• A 67-year-old Atlanta man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
