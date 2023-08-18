Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 42-year-old Cartersville man was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with speeding, DUI and open container violation.
• A 47-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with driving without insurance, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, removing/affixing a tag with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle, driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving on suspended/canceled/revoked registration, loitering and prowling and possession of meth.
• A 46-year-old Dalton woman was charged Thursday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI (drugs) and speeding.
• A 35-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and failure to stop at a stop sign.
• A 36-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to stop at a stop sign.
• A 56-year-old Atlanta man was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI (drugs), open container violation, view obstructed/windshields and windshield wiper violation and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 27-year-old Cleveland, Tennessee, man was charged Thursday by the Cohutta Police Department with misdemeanor attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
• A 57-year-old Dalton woman was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs).
• A 46-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and failure to maintain lane.
• A 67-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Cohutta Police Department with misdemeanor failure to appear and by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with fugitive from justice (Bradley County, Tennessee).
