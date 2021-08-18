Area Arrests for Aug. 19

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jana Diann Bishop, 32, 222 Will Evans Road E., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute and trafficking in meth or amphetamine.
• Charles David Branson, 39, 1108 Sumach Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Timothy Wayne Kilgore, 39, 1989 Dawnville Beaverdale Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment, aggravated assault (weapon), battery (family violence) and simple battery (family violence).
• John Paul Morgan, 41, 183 Bowman Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of meth, failure to register vehicle, drugs not in the original container and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.