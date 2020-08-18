Area Arrests for Aug. 19

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Joshua John Pellom, 33, 221 Isaac Walker Road, Crandall, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Gerald Lee Combs, 39, 199 Old Mill Road, Rydal, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with two counts of DUI, two counts of failure to maintain lane, failure to fulfill duty upon striking a fixed object and hit and run.
• Almyssa Luv Dodson, 26, 399 Florence Ave.-9D, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Gary Brock Powell, 44, 20 Windmill Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Eton Police Department with DUI (drugs), possession and use of drug-related objects and driving the wrong way on a one-way roadway or rotary traffic island.
• Gregory Scott Howard Jr., 33, 640 Fourth Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jeffrey A. Loveless Jr., 29, 777 Defoor Road, Resaca, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and open container violation.
• Karen Denise Maddox, 48, 531 Bear Creek Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
