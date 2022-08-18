Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Gage Tyler Bishop, 19, 704 Moonraker Place, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jamie Elaine Conner, 41, 2296 Ringdale Road, Atlanta, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with financial transaction card theft.
• Katherine Ann Pedro-Torres, 33, 1101 N. Glenwood Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Michael Antonio Rangel, 34, 1000 Lakemont Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking and misdemeanor theft by deception.
• Tiffany Lynn Stone, 38, 178 Dupree Road, Summerville, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with simple assault, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, felony motor vehicle theft (more than $1,500) and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Raul Toledo-Torres, 65, 1603 N.W. Seventh Ave., Miami, Florida, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with financial transaction card theft, first-degree forgery, financial transaction card fraud, identity theft fraud using/possessing identity information concerning a person and giving false information to a law officer.
• Kyle Justin Campbell, 32, 965 Miracle Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Hunter Chase Cleary, 28, 191 Cornell Way, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with trafficking meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of a schedule 2 drug.
